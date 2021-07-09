Linda G. Cope, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda G. Cope, age 77, of Austintown passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Linda was born February 5, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John R. and Inez E. Derringer Lewis.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and Youngstown State University.

She taught 5th grade in the Northwestern, now Blackhawk School District for several years before starting a family. She moved back to Ohio in 1979 and worked several jobs including managing Red Barn Restaurants. Her most interesting job was managing a disco bar on Youngstown’s north side. Later she would joke that when disco was king, she was the queen of disco. Linda found her true calling in life when she started working and serving individuals with developmental disabilities. She would spend the next 35 years working first in direct care, then as a representative guardian and finally as a service and support administrator at the Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Linda is survived by her sons, Edward L. (Chandra Estes) Cope of Whitefish, Montana and John D. (Amanda) Cope of Hubbard and five grandchildren, Camden, Emelia, Jolene, Lydia and Mason. Linda leaves her sister, Mary (Bob) Coco of Columbus, Ohio; a niece and several nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mathew Lee Cope.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Rt. 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

