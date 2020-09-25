Linda A. Nehls, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda A. Nehls, age 74, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at home.

Linda was born September 2, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Howard B. and Marion Adaline Sample Nehls.

She was a 1964 graduate of Hubbard High School and later received her Bachelor’s Degree in 1973 from Youngstown State University.

She was a clerk for the United States Postal System in Hubbard and Youngstown for many years.

Linda was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her siblings Howard A. (Joan) Nehls of Davie, Florida; Hugh B. (Katherine) Nehls of Omaha, Nebraska, Charles W. Nehls of Sarasota, Florida; and Mary A. Snyder of Spring, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Linda will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Linda A. Nehls, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store

More stories from WKBN.com: