HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lila M. McIntosh, age 80 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Lila was born October 12, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Owen L. and Rose Marie Evans Hacker.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Lila was a cashier at CVS Hubbard in the pharmacy for many years.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo and watching the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had been a member of the former Liberty Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon and a former woman of the year and a member of Eastern Star in Hartford.

Her husband, Edward McIntosh, Jr., whom she married June 8, 1963, passed away April 1, 2013.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Edward McIntosh III of Brookfield, Bruce (Maria) McIntosh of Boardman, Susan McIntosh of Hubbard and Jeanne (Jeff) McGarry of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren, David (Amanda) Kephart, Megan McIntosh, Bruce McIntosh Jr, Abby (Kevin) Perrine, Katie (Sean) Baker, Ed (Kylie) McIntosh IV, Sam McIntosh, Paul McGarry, Josh Ryser Martin (Brianna) DiCesare and Corinne (Hayden) Martin and ten great-grandchildren, Riley McIntosh, Matthew Ryser, Lily Perrine, Braythe Baker, Reese McIntosh, Eddie McIntosh, DJ Kephart, Alexander Baker, Nora Kephart and Olivia DiCesare. She also leaves her sister, Sue (Dave) Magargee of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Doug (Carol) McIntosh, Ron (Nancy) McIntosh and Gordon (Alisande) McIntosh and sister-in-law, Linda McIntosh.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 16, 2023, one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., all at the funeral home.

