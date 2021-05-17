Leslie L. Landis, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie L. Landis, Jr., age 78, passed away on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital.

He was born August 8, 1942 to Leslie and Mary Ladig Landis.

He was married to his wife and best friend, Carol Buehner Landis, for 52 years.

He had many jobs, but his favorite one was being a custodian for Mentor Schools for 25 years.

Leslie was a proud Army veteran and enjoyed talking about his adventures in Korea.

He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and working jigsaw puzzles. He was a man of many talents. Leslie gardening and took great pride in his yard with his many flowers. His greatest passion was walking in many parks with Carol.

He leaves behind his wife, Carol; his son, Leslie; daughter Melanie (Ron) Kolengowski; grandchildren, Ben, Josh, Heather and Savannah; sisters Jane (Ed) Williams, Pat Draves, Linda (Tom) Toth and Sandy Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Walter and sisters Doris, Norma and Joan.

He was a wonderful man and loved his family and was a caring husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Leslie will be laid to rest in his hometown of Hubbard at Maple Grove Cemetery.

