Leslie Anne Viall Morris, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Anne Viall Morris, 68, of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home.

Leslie was born August 6, 1952, in New London, Connecticut, a daughter of Ellery and Elizabeth Furman Viall.

Leslie was a 1970 graduate of Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, Connecticut.

She attended Philadelphia College of Bible for two years. Leslie attended Youngstown State University, where she got her bachelor’s degree in social work in 1988. She later received her master’s degree in counseling.

In 1990, she went to work for Valley Counseling Services in Warren, first as a social worker and later as a child therapist, retiring in 2018. Since retirement, Leslie kept connected to her work by being a member of the Trumbull County Mental Health Board and Early Childhood Initiative.

Leslie was a woman of faith, she was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church, where she had served on many boards. In later years, she had been a strong supporter and attendee of Parkside Church in Bainbridge, Ohio.

Leslie loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters who both loved Grandma’s macaroni and cheese. She loved to travel and in 2019, she completed her quest for all 50 states. She had also visited 13 countries. She loved taking pictures of her travels and even more so, of her family. She also enjoyed watching Ohio State games, attending several and was an avid fan of NCIS and doing puzzles.

She was truly loved and will be truly missed. “Be still and know that I am God” Psalm 46:10.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, David W. Morris, whom she married May 19, 1973; her children, David E. (Christa) Morris, Jason A. (Jennifer) Morris, Annie Morris, all of Hubbard and two granddaughters, Eden and Felicity.

She also leaves her sisters, Harriet Carroll of Columbia, South Carolina and Beverly (Mike) Kopczynski of Houston, Texas.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be services held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. and calling hours on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Leslie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

