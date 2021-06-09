LeRoy D. Scott, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy D. Scott, age 86 of Hubbard passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

LeRoy was born January 13, 1935 in Vienna, Ohio a son of Clayton L. and Lillian Bright Scott.

He worked as a chipper and in the tool room at Valley Mould and Iron Company in Hubbard for 30 years.

LeRoy was a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, a member of NRA and North American Hunting Club and a sports fan.

He is survived by his son, LeRoy “Bud” Scott (Charles V. Ceccarelli) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his life partner, Grace E. Collette.

There will be services held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

LeRoy will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 1690 West Market Street, Akron, OH 44313.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

