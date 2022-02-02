HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard J. “Ben” Slemons, age 88 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ben was born February 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of William G. and Marion D. McMillen Slemons.

He was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Ben and his brother, Howard, operated Slemons Brothers Sunoco in the late 1950s. He was the Parts Manager for 41 years at Stiver Chevrolet Oldsmobile in Hubbard retiring in 1990.

Ben was known as “Mr. Fix It” there was nothing he could not fix; he would always say “it’s not broke until I say it’s broke.” He also enjoyed golf, working in his garage and attending sporting events watching his grandchildren. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR.

Ben was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard.

Ben was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War and a member of Hubbard VFW Post 3767.

His wife, the former Dorothy M. Madeline, whom he married December 11, 1954, passed away August 15, 2018.

Ben will be sadly missed by his family: his children, Cheryl Williams of Girard, L. Greg (Paula) Slemons of Canfield and Dr. Howard G. (Audrey) Slemons of West Middlesex; seven grandchildren, Christina Williams, Michael (Sarah) Williams, Thomas (Jacci) Williams, Brooke (Josh) Marks, Bo Slemons, Bri Slemons (Joe Winiecki) and Elena Slemons and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Isaac, Lucia, Martino and Sloan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his brothers, Howard G. Slemons and Robert W. Slemons and son-in-law, Mickey Williams.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family strongly suggest that all guests wear a mask.

Ben will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ben’s memory to St. Patrick Food Pantry, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

