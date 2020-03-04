Lee W. Miller, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee W. Miller age 75, of Liberty Township passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home.

Lee was born December 17, 1944 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of David J. and Agnes H. Hartsky Miller.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown College.

Lee was an EMT and firefighter for Liberty Fire Department, worked security for Packard Electric and salvage repair for GM Lordstown retiring in 2005.

He was a veteran in the Army Reserve and Air Force Reserve.

Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and his cottage in Canada.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his wife, the former Donna M. DeMarco whom he married June 8, 1968; his sons, Eric W. (Trisha) Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jeremy C. (Theresa) Miller of Austintown, Ohio and five grandchildren, Sam, Molly, Dominic, Anthony and Lena.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Lee will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.