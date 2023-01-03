HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Kobus Sr, age 83, of Hubbard passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Larry was born July 16, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Raymond J., Sr. and Valerie Mae Batyski Kobus.

He was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served for two years.

After being honorably discharged he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Storey, on November 25, 1961.

After working at Durable Floors and contracting for Carlisle’s in Niles, he was hired at Commercial Shearing and Stamping where he retired after 32 years.

He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1222 in Youngstown and held the position of Commander and Vice Commander.

Larry was a member of St. Edwards Parish where he was on the liturgy committee.

He enjoyed being a food connoisseur, a leisure artist and vacationing at Geneva-on-the-Lake.

His unique sense of humor and unconditional love will be greatly missed by his loving wife; his children, Julie (Shannon) Cox, Lawrence R. Kobus, Jr., Mary Clare (Frank) Sepulveda, Karen (Anthony) Thomas, Cristina (Bryan) Ladd and an adopted son, Michael Hauck. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Tony, Ryan (Sara), Valerie, Halee, Anna Marie, Lauren, Marina, JoAnna and Nina. He also leaves his brother, Dr. Raymond (Jan) Kobus; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Kobus and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters; his brother, Clarence “Toots” Kobus and his stepmother, Elizabeth Kobus.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, January 6, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 6, 2023 at St. Edwards Parish, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, Ohio.

Lawrence will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lawrence’s memory to St. Edwards Parish, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44054.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lawrence R. Kobus, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.