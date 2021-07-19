Laurie A. Popovich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie A. Popovich, age 55 of Boardman, passed away at home on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Laurie was born October 26, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Donald J. and Judith A. Holler Fasanelli.

She was a 1984 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Laurie was passionate about animals and her cats were a big part of her life.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Joseph J. Popovich whom she married January 15, 2000; her mother, Judith A. Fasanelli of Hubbard; stepchildren, Nadia Popovich of Struthers, Joseph (Christy) Popovich III of Boardman, Cheryl (Doug) Mills of Struthers and Christopher Popovich of Boardman and two stepgrandchildren.

Her father preceded her in death.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Laurie will be laid to rest at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Laurie’s memory to Animal Charity of Mahoning County, 3722 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

