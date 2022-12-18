LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry F. Tooker, age 83 of Liberty Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Larry was born November 10, 1939 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan a son of Harris and Myra Gephart Tooker.

He was a horticulturist at Mill Creek Park from 1970-1982 and later worked for the grounds department at Youngstown State University for many years.

He will be sadly missed by William McGuire, his lifelong partner of Youngstown; his brother, Ross (Patricia) Tooker of Lansing, Michigan and two nieces, Laurie (Nader) Batayeh and Catherine (Price) Dobernick. Larry was like a brother to the McGuire Family and will also be missed by William’s sister, Darlene Franken of Canton, Ohio; his brothers, James McGuire of Michigan and Michael McGuire of Virginia and William’s sons, Brian McGuire of Poland and Sean McGuire of Liberty, Ohio.

His parents preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Larry will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Larry F. Tooker, please visit our sympathy store