Larry D. Ceccarelli, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry D. Ceccarelli, Jr., 38, of Girard, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Larry was born November 9, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Larry D., Sr. and Debbie Benton Ceccarelli.

He was a 2000 graduate of Hubbard High School and played football for the Hubbard Little Eagles.

Larry worked in the landscaping industry where he was a crew chief for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, going to flea markets, collecting football and baseball cards and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He especially loved spending time with his daughter.

Larry made friends where ever he went and didn’t know a stranger.

Larry attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Youngstown.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his daughter, Paislee of Hubbard; his mother, Debbie Benton of Girard; his father, Larry D. Ceccarelli, Sr. and fiancée, Pam, of Ravenna; his grandmothers, Emma Ceccarelli of Ravenna, Julia Frklech of Campbell and his beloved dogs, Poochie and Sophie.

He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Carol and Pete Inglin of Belle Center, Debbie Speis of Ravenna, James Frklech of Campbell, Diane and Frank Ceccarelli of Hubbard and Sonya and John Benton of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dominic Ceccarelli, James Frklech and stepfather, Mike Benton.

There will be a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, with calling hours from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Larry D. Ceccarelli, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.