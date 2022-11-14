HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan.

He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He was the former manager and co-owner of Santa’s Workshop for many years retiring in 2018 and was an avid golfer.

Kevin is survived by his lifetime friend and significant other, Carol Morrow of Hubbard; his mother, Patricia McKenzie of Brookfield; his siblings, Michael (Kathy) Conlan of Liberty Township, Jennifer (Jeff) Shultz of Liberty Township and John McKenzie of Brookfield and several nieces and nephews.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

