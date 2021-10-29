Kenneth W. Mauch, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Mauch Jr., age 68, known as “Mauch Man” of Hubbard passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Ken was born July 11, 1953 in Salem, Ohio a son of Kenneth W. Sr. and Gladys Earl Mauch.

He was a 1971 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Ken was the owner of Crash & Custom Shop in Hubbard for many years. Ken was a 42 year member of Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department and later at Eagle Joint Fire District. He served as a firefighter and EMT for Brookfield and Vienna. He also worked shifts and Friday nights at Sharon Speedway as an EMT for Action Ambulance.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Hubbard Rotary Club and enjoyed collecting antique fire department items.

Ken will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, the former Beth Ann Perman whom he married July 13, 1974; his sons, Kenneth W. (Sabrina) Mauch III of West Chester, Ohio, Steven M. (Heather) Mauch of Hubbard, Ohio and Jacob P. Mauch (girlfriend Rachel) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a granddaughter Ryann Mauch.

He also leaves his siblings, Jay E. (Tina) Mauch of Hubbard, Ohio and Diana Begalla of Austintown, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Steven Begalla.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and prior to the service on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family strongly suggests that all visitors wear a mask.

Ken will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. Unger of Sharon Regional Medical Center a Steward Family Hospital, Dr. Slemons and his caring staff, Dr. Hemrock and nurse Terry of Howland Hope Center and all the wonderful workers at Mercy Health Radiation & Imaging & MVI Home Care & Hospice for their compassionate and loving service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s memory to Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department 33 West Liberty Street Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kenneth W. Mauch Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.