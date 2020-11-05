Kenneth M. Morgan, Sr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. Morgan Sr., age 91, of Hubbard passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born August 29, 1929 in Wilbur, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew G. and Mary Krisik Morgan.

He was a rougher at US Steel McDonald Works for 31 years retiring in 1980.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy.

His wife, the former June E. Taylor, whom he married August 12, 1950, passed away December 9, 2018.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his children, Roger (Jayne) Morgan of Deland, Florida, Saundra Makara of Masury, Ohio and George Morgan of Hubbard, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and sons Jeffrey A. Morgan, Kenneth M. Morgan, Jr. and Randy Morgan.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Kenneth will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Sharon Regional Cancer Care Center, 2320 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to the current health situation family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

