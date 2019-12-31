Kathleen Riccitelli, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Riccitelli embarked on her next journey on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Her spirit lives on in the lives of her two daughters, Kalie Romanchak and Antoinette Riccitelli; grandson, Parker; her mom, Elaine Ridel; sister, Sandy Ridel-Dermanelian; brother, Ed Ridel and all her extended family and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Ed Ridel, Sr. and the love of her life, Joe Riccitelli.

Kathy faced some challenges in this life journey, losing Joe at a young age was one of them. As a single mom of two young girls she picked up the pieces of her broken heart and with faith and determination she set sail. She stayed close to shore surrounded by the community of Hubbard that she knew and loved.

Kathy had careers in project management but it was her joy of meeting people and sharing her big heart that inspired her to open a coffee shop in town. There she welcomed everyone to gather and share their time and their story. She greeted everyone with a quick smile, gentle touch and her tender heart. She believed in the best in everyone.

Slowly the winds of alzheimer’s were blowing across the bow, Kathy faced the storm with grace and optimism. Through the years, she never lost the essence of Kathy, her soul always shined through. The details of tasks or the memories of recent times may have been lost but she remained happy, soulful and full of life. She loved to be around people, and wanted to hear everyone’s story and join in the laughter. She wished for everyone to be happy. In her own way she brought peace and comfort to those around her. She would smile and shrug her shoulders in a way that questioned, does it matter? With her gentle touch, the sound of her humming a tune, snapping her fingers to a beat or dancing on the dock, she became a metronome of sanity in the midst of the storm.

Over the years she repeatedly taught those around her several important lessons; first the moment is now, there is no past, no future; life is happening right now. Second, let go of the oars, no amount of worry will get you to where you are going, you need to loosen the grip and trust the river will get you there. Finally enjoy the ride and along the way let your soul shine.

In Kathy’s memory, please support any effort to eradicate alzheimer’s disease.

In remembrance of her spirit, be kind and offer a smile to the next person you meet, and the next—

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice of Southern Maine, who have been so instrumental in navigating Kathy’s way.

Please join in a celebration of Kathy’s life on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Gentry, 116 East Liberty Street in Hubbard.

Arrangements handled by Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

