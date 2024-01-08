HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Robertson, age 73 of Hubbard, passed away on the morning of Friday, January 5, 2024.

Kathy was born October 24, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Homan Neuder.

She was a 1968 graduate of Liberty High School and later graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Ohio University.

Kathy worked as a department manager in Strouss department store. She later worked as a teacher assistant at First Presbyterian Preschool in Hubbard for many years.

Her favorite and most fulfilling roles were being a wife and mom to her two children and then as a grandma to her two grandchildren. Kathy embraced being a mom. She enjoyed being a room mom when her children were in elementary school, a volunteer youth soccer coach to her children’s teams and a troop leader for Girl Scouts. She also played volleyball in an adult league. Kathy loved animals and had many fur babies over the years and later liked to feed the birds and squirrels that visited the yard. Kathy was so creative and talented. From homemade Halloween costumes to her homemade birthday cakes, Kathy made her children’s upbringing special and memorable in many ways.

She was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church.

Kathy will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband of 47 years, Ronald H. Robertson, whom she married July 10, 1976; her son, Scott Robertson of Hubbard; her daughter, Renee (Ruben) Reyes of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her grandson, Cole Reyes and granddaughter, Carly Reyes, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina. She also leaves her brother, Tom (Linda) Neuder of Pensacola, Florida.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Services will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024 and Friday, January 12, 2024 prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Kathy will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473, or to an animal organization of the donor’s choosing.

