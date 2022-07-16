HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Banic, age 74 of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Karen was born December 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert H. and Mary Frances Williams Steele.

Karen was an assembler at Packard Electric, retiring in 1998 after 31 years of service.

Karen’s life was centered on helping others and loving her family. She showed that love through cooking fabulous dinners, baking (especially her Christmas cookies) and crocheting afghans and scarves. She had a love for the outdoors and often went camping, teaching her children and grandchildren her camping skills.

She was a lifetime member of the NRA.

Karen enjoyed reading novels and also traveling to visit family members and to her favorite destination, the beach.

She prayed daily for so many people, and she lived her faith everyday as a true example of a follower of Christ. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

Her husband Benjamin M. Banic whom she married March 12, 1965, passed away August 6, 1977.

She will be lovingly remembered by her family; her daughter, Laura A. (Geno) Capone and son Michael D. (Tina) Banic both of Hubbard and her grandchildren, Nicholas (Courtney) Capone and Emily Capone and great-grandson, Benedetto; her sister, Francie Johnson of Hubbard and many other family members and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers William Steele and Richard Steele and brother–in-law, Dana Johnson.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 with calling hours prior to the Mass from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown

Karen will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Karen L. Banic, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.