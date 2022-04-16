HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June J. Miller, age 94, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Friday April 15, 2022 at The Hospice House in Poland.

June was born June 28, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Clarence B. and Garnet M. Watson Jones.

She was a 1945 graduate of Hubbard High School.

June had worked at GE Lamp Plant in Youngstown, Stambaugh-Thompson in Youngstown, Harvell Manufacturing in Hubbard and was a sales person at Strouss-Hirshberg in Liberty.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and going on bus tours. She also was a member of Hubbard VFW Ladies Auxiliary 3767.

Her husband William C. “Bing” Miller whom she married July 21, 1947 passed away December 1, 2004.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her nieces, Nancy Gaut of Hubbard, Kathy (William) Clark of Ashland, Ohio and Wendy (Albert) Alexander of Hubbard; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, John B. Jones.

There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

June will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Heart Association 840 Southwestern Run Youngstown, OH 44514 or American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, OH 44406.

