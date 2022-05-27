MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – June E. Wren, age 97 formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at Avalon Springs Nursing Center in Mercer on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

June was born January 13, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of George and Bertha Lund Tribley.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

June was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Hubbard.

She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and going to Mother’s Club of Hubbard.

Her husband, Robert T. Wren, whom she married June 12, 1948, passed away March 19, 2004.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Colleen Montgomery of Brookfield, Ohio, Christopher (Janis) Wren of Hubbard and Jenny (Jerry) Crowe of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Jane (Dave) Ball, Ellen (Matt) Perry, Patrick (Mandi) Wren and Katie Branson and nine great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her brother, Don Tribley of South Boston, Virginia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her son-in-law, Robert Montgomery.

There will be private services held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

June will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Spring Place,Activity Department, 745 Greenville Road, Mercer, PA 16137.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of June E. Wren, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.