HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Gilmore, age 71 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard.

Judith was born June 16, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Tom and Millie Shaffer Edward.

She was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Judith was an HR Manager for various companies, last being Community Bus Services in Youngstown, Ohio for several years retiring in 2017.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed genealogy, art and spending time with her grandchildren.

Judith will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband of 49 years, Jack Gilmore; her children, William Jason (Carlene) Gilmore of Dublin, Ohio and Jodi Michelle Gilmore of Richfield, Ohio and her grandchildren, Ruby Aldrich, William Gilmore, Ellie Gilmore and Winston Gilmore. She also leaves her siblings, John (Cookie) Edwards of Geneva-on-the Lake, Ohio, Richard (Monica) Edwards of Berlin Center, Ohio, TeriAnn Michaud of Girard, Ohio and Thomas Edwards of Dallas, Texas.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be a memorial service held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Judith will be laid to rest at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

