Judith L. Karlovic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Karlovic, age 60, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Park Center Healthcare in Youngstown.

She was born June 19, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert P. and Dorothy L. Siege Karlovic.

She was a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School and was of Lutheran faith.

Judith enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her stepchildren, Zanah Hassen (Marquies Johnson, Sr.), Abdliezl Hassen, Jr. (Katrina Perkins), both of Youngstown, Ohio and six grandchildren, Zaytonia, Anntonia, Marshawna, Marquies, Jr., Abdliezl III and Amir.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her life partner, Abdliezl Hassen, Sr.; her sister, Elaine Chase; her brothers, Bruce Karlovic and Gary P. Karlovic and her nephew, Gary Karlovic.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

