HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Skruck, age 75 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Saturday July 1, 2023 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Judith was born March 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Stanley & Florence Bursky Rosko.

She was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Judith was a custodian for many years for the Hubbard Board of Education at Hubbard High School retiring in 2013.

She enjoyed camping, cooking, especially Thanksgiving dinner, and loved spending time with her family.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Randall G. Skruck whom she married August 1, 1983; her children, Michael Ostanock of Amherst, Ohio, Allison (Daniel) Wright of Lorain, Ohio, and Daniel Skruck of Hubbard; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She also leaves her siblings, Stanley Rosko of Cleveland, Ohio, Richard (Loraine) Rosko of Austintown, Ohio, and Thomas (Rosemary) Rosko of Boardman, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Nicholas R. Christie, and her sister Jane Husband.

There will be services held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday July 6, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Judith will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley P.O. Box 298 Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

