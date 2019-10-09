Judith A. Mulhall, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a celebration of life service held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, for Judith A. Mulhall, 77, of Hubbard, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.

Judith was born October 7, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew P. and Anne R. Drobny Wittenauer.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hubbard High School and a household technician.

Devoted daughter, wife and mother, Judy took great care of her parents, husband, children and grandchildren.

Overflowing with joy, faith, hope and love, Judy showered her family and friends with her wonderful sense of humor, positive attitude, generous deeds, thoughtful acts and helping hands. She loved gardening, crafting, swimming, big family vacations, hosting parties and caring for her grandchildren.

She attended Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard and had previously been an active member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard as a CCD Sunday School teacher, lectern, Eucharistic distributor and member of ASPRIGRO and the first Renewal team.

Judy was a founding member of Hubbard Fortnightly VI and Canasta club.

Judith will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her husband, Thomas D. Mulhall, whom she married August 3, 1963; her children, Anne (Michael) Tobey, Timothy (Susie) Mulhall and Jennifer (David) Goldberg, all of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Kate, Kara, Anthony, Kristin, Michael, Jacob and one great-grandchild, Logan.

She also leaves her siblings, Jackie (Bill) Erb of Hubbard, Joyce (Larry) Richards of Poland, Jeff (Loretta) Wittenauer of Brookfield and James Wittenauer of Hubbard; her brother-in-law, Joe (Caroline) Mulhall; sisters-in-law, Patty (Frank) Livingston and Diane (David) Adams and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as, special caregivers Patty Wylie and Marty Smith.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be calling hours prior to the 1:00 p.m., service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Corner House Christian Church. Fellowship to follow.

Judith will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Judy generously contributed to multiple charities including, Alzheimer’s Association, Susan G. Komen and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or one of the above or non-profit organizations of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.