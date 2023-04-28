HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Kowalski, age 75, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at The Hospice House in Poland on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Joyce was born June 11, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Gerald, Sr. and Ida Seiling Maietta.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Joyce was an avid bowler and enjoyed gambling at the casino.

Her husband, Anthony “Tony” Kowalski, whom she married December 6, 1974 passed away November 28, 2000.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her brother, Frank (Wendy) Maietta of Hubbard and 12 nieces and nephews, including Marie Kowalski (Eric Darr) and Brittany Emery (Charlie Jordan) and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Gerald Maietta Jr.

There will be a memorial service held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Joyce L. Kowalski, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.