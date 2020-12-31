Joyce Dusch McFall, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Dusch McFall was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on April 21, 1933. She passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020.

She was the daughter of William Kenneth and Frances Sherwood Dusch and was raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at Little Forest Medical Center. She moved to Ft. Myers, Florida, in 1989 and worked for the Lee County Sheriff Office as press secretary to Sheriff John McDougall.

She wrote a personal note to her children/grandchildren upon her passing:

“To my wonderful children, you will never know how much I love you – each and every one of you. I thank God for having you and the life I have had with you. Look to God – he is there for you and will give you a good life if you ask him and talk to him every day. Love ya, do the best you can, and see you in heaven, Mom.”

There are those in every family who represent the spirit. For the McFall, Stamp, Candella and Dusch family, it was Joyce. She will be there in their mirrors when they see a sparkle in their own eyes. They will feel her in their bodies as they smile with pride and joy over the family members. She will make them laugh with the remembrance of her anecdotes and she will be the tears in their eyes when they miss her radiance and beautiful, warm smile. She will be in our hearts forever.

Joyce leaves her son, Earnest McFall; daughter, Gloria (Mike) Candella Rea; son-in-law, Keith Stamp; her seven grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Andrew, Ernie, Keith, Anthony, Adrianna and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her lifelong friend and 20 plus year companion, David J. Brunswick and his family, Dave (Stacey) Brunswick and children. She also leaves Patricia Dusch, her sister-in-law; nephew, Ken Dusch; niece, Elaine Dusch McBride; her sister-in-law, Lillian (McFall) Amrich; brothers-in-law, Clark (Sharon) McFall and Merle (Patty)McFall; sister-in-law, Rosemarie McFall and many nephews, nieces and extended family members.

She is preceded in life everlasting by her husband, Earnest L. McFall, Sr.; her daughter, Catherine Stamp; her daughter-in-law, Pam (Stevenson) McFall, son-in-law, Donn Candella; brother, William Dusch and many family and friends.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

