Joyce A. Polkabla, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Polkabla, age 68, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Joyce was born July 27, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Steele Mannion.

She was a 1971 graduate of Girard High School.

Joyce worked in housekeeping at North Side Hospital for 25 years retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Michael G. Polkabla, whom she married May 23, 1999; her children, Stacey Neiheisel Reimers (Scott) of Pennsylvania, Amy Neiheisel Robinson (Wade) of Patterson Heights, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Jessica Galich (Dan) of McComb, Michigan, Joy Polkabla-Byers (Jerry) of North Jackson, Ohio and seven grandchildren, Ezra, Colton, Maggie, Katie, Sophia, Madison and Olivia.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family strongly requests that all visitors wear a mask.

Joyce will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

