Josephine P. Baumgarner, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine P. Baumgarner, age 87, of Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Josephine was born September 11, 1932 in West Farmington, Ohio a daughter of George and Vivian Chittle Koebel.

She was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard High School, attended Zion Bible Institute in Providence, Rhode Island and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Josephine was an elementary teacher for many years; first for the Hubbard School System and later Real Life Christian Academy in Salem retiring in 1997.

She was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

Her husband, Rex F. Baumgarner, whom she married September 26, 1953, passed away August, 1995.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her daughter, Carolyn (Dave) Dryden; her son, Joseph F. Baumgarner (Wilma Rutan) of New Castle, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and a great-grandson. She also leaves her siblings, Raymond (Sandra) Koebel of Canfield, Fred A. (Lynn) Koebel of Boardman and Olive Shepherd of Hubbard.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Donald Koebel and Charles Koebel.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Josephine will be laid to rest at Columbiana County Memorial Park in Calcutta, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine’s memory to New Life Christian Fellowship, 2088 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

