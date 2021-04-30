Joseph Sivulich, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Sivulich, age 73 of Hubbard, passed away with his loving family at his side on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Joe was born May 20, 1947 in Warren, Ohio a son of Michael and Mary Taczak Sivulich.

He was a 1965 graduate of Brookfield High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Joe was a press operator for 41 years at Sherwin Williams, which later became U.S. Can and later Ball Corporation, retiring in 2010.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed golf, gardening and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Joe will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Kathleen Possert whom he married October 7, 1978; his children, Joseph P. Sivulich of Hubbard, Rebecca A. Gabrick of McDonald, Ohio, Mary C. Sivulich (Morgan Bennett) of Mason, Ohio and Sarah E. (Matthew) Simeone of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and eight grandchildren, Joseph, Eden, Cora, Kalyn, Lydia, Selene, Giovanni and Alessandra. He also leaves his siblings, Steve (Alice) Sivulich of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nick Sivulich of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Jerry Sivulich of Boise, Idaho, Jim (Kathy) Sivulich of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Mary Kloss of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Sivulich and Mike Sivulich and sisters, Jane Jansco and Ann Wortman.

There will be a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hope Center, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Howland, OH 44484.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.