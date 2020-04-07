Joseph R. Vitullo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. Vitullo age 77, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Joseph was born July 12, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Joseph F. and Elizabeth Campanizzi Vitullo.

As a young adult he enjoyed working at the Hubbard Golf Course, where his Dad was the golf pro. He also enjoyed making wine with his friends.

For many years he sold real estate for the former Tracy Realty and then for Mayle Realty. Later he was a transportation inspector for the State of Ohio Public Utilities Commission for 30 years retiring in 2002.

He was a former active member of St. Luke’s Parish of Youngstown, where he was a lay minister and member of Cursillo group, and a member of the JayCees.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family; his daughters Anne Vitullo of Niles, Gina (Nick) Pastella of Boardman, Marilyn (Todd) McCallister of Hubbard and six grandchildren Joely Kaylor-McCallister, Cameron Carson, Dominic Pastella, Julia Carson, Laney McCallister and Michael Pastella.

His parents preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Joseph will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff of Sharon Regional Health System for the compassionate care given to Joseph.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.

