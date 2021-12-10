AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Pontino, age 92 of Austintown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Joseph was born October 26, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Ralph and Madeline Blanche Pontino.

He was a 1947 graduate of East High School.

He worked in the shipping department at Republic Steel for many years and later worked in maintenance for the Hubbard School District for 13 years.

His grandson and great-grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved having the neighborhood kids over to swim at his house. He also was an animal lover, an avid walker, enjoyed barbequing and especially loved watching football on Sunday with his son-in-law.

His wife, the former Patricia A. Hasley, whom he married July 2, 1949, passed away August 14, 2018.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his daughter, Madelyn (James M.) JanJanin of Austintown; his grandson, Randy Williams and two great-grandchildren, Gianna Pontino and Sophia Williams. He also leaves his sister, Anna Pompili of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Patsy Hasley of Dallas, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his brothers, Andrew Pontino, James Pontino, Tony Pontino and Pete Pontino; sisters, Louise D’Agostino and Marie Sahli and his brother-in-law whom he raised, Mickey Hasley.

There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, with calling hours prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Special thanks to All Caring Hospice especially nurse April, Patriot Home Health Care and Dr. Riccardi.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to Golden Retrievers In Need, P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, OH 44124.

