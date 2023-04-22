AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Slanina, age 68 of Austintown passed away at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman on Monday April 17, 2023.

Joseph was born April 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Joseph Sr. and Eileen Madden Slanina.

He was a construction worker starting with Hames Construction with his father for 25 years and later for TMC Construction & Trenching of Boardman.

He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, digging and working with sandstone and loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Joseph will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Linda M. Brown whom he married August 6, 1977, his sons Joseph P. Slanina Jr. of Girard, Ohio, and Brian K. Slanina of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and his granddaughter Callie.

He also leaves his siblings, Pat (Frank) Cika of Cleveland, Ohio, Linda Reese of Youngstown, Ohio, and Michael Slanina of Michigan.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Joseph Slanina Jr. and a sister-in-law Jackie Slanina.

There will be services held at 5:30 PM on Monday April 24, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Joseph will be laid to rest at Dean Hill Cemetery in Canfield, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Joseph P. Slanina, please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.