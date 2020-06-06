Joseph A. Miklos, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Miklos, age 48, of Hubbard passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Joseph was born January 12, 1972 in Heidelberg, Germany a son of Joseph R. and Rosemarie M. Weber Miklos.

He was a 1991 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Joseph was a former corrections officer at the former Corrections Corporation of America Prison in Youngstown.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the Independence, Nimitz and Kitty Hawk during the Persian Gulf War.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his children, Elaine Miklos, Joseph Miklos and stepdaughter Emily Baker all of Hubbard; his mother, Rosemarie Miklos of Hubbard; his sisters, Constance M. (Shane) Anderson of Struthers and Priscilla D. (Jason) Perrin of Hubbard.

His father preceded him in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s memory to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 11 at 2044 Youngstown Road SE Warren, Ohio 44484.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

