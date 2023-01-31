STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Adams, age 80 of Struthers, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hampton Woods in Poland.

Joseph was born December 13, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jack and Irene Henry Adams.

He was a parts puller and laborer for Schulte Auto Wrecking for many years.

Joseph enjoyed fishing, old cars and often frequented many of his favorite establishments.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his significant other, Beverly Shacklock of Struthers, Ohio; his children, Robin Adams of California, Alan Adams of California, Cindy Adams of Youngstown, Ohio, Edward Adams of Liberty, Ohio, Daniel Adams of Youngstown, Ohio, Matt Adams of Girard, Ohio, Nicole Shacklock of Struthers, Ohio and Allen Shacklock of Struthers, Ohio; several grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Adams, Paul Adams and Bobby Adams.

There are no calling hours or services.

