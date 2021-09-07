John W. Vitullo, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Vitullo, known as “Smokey Evans” age 64, of Hubbard passed away at home on Tuesday August 31, 2021.

John was born October 11, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Robert Evans & Georgann Vitullo.

He was a 1974 graduate of Mohawk High School and later received a Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University and his Law Degree from Cleveland State.

John was a self-employed lawyer in Cleveland, Ohio.

He enjoyed sports, was a fan of the Houston Oilers and later the Tennessee Titans, college football and a big Michigan fan.

John attended Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife Melissa Vitullo, and his son Anton Vitullo of Cleveland, Ohio.

He also leaves his siblings; Robert (Diane) Evans of Austintown, Ohio, Kristen (John) Gorosics of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mickey (Vicki) Evans of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, step-sister Cindy Montalvo of Poland, Ohio, and several cousins including his caregiver Kim Rovder Kesner of Poland, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Evans and a step-sister Laura Grimes.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday September 10, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Special thanks to Real Loving Home Care.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

