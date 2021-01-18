John W. Berlin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Berlin, known as “Jack” age 76, of Hubbard passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 15, 2021.

John was born June 1, 1944 in Youngstown a son of Alton R. and Mildred Konnert Berlin.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Jack was a line worker and later a benefits representative for General Motors Lordstown for 33 Years retiring in 2003 and a member of UAW Local 1112.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, cooking and gardening.

Jack will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Susan E. Ware, whom he married September 17, 1966; his children, Carolyn S. Berlin of Youngstown and Michelle A. Berlin of Fenton, Michigan and his grandson, Dylan B. McGaffey. He also leaves his brother, Gary Berlin and brother-in-law, Robert Thompson, Sr., both of Hubbard and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Spencer J. Farkas; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Suzanne Berlin and his sister, Shirley Thompson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June for family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the Berlin Family to American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

Arrangements handled by Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

