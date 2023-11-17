YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Evans, age 52 of Youngstown, sadly passed at home on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

He was born March 10, 1971 a son of Robert Evans and June Fischio Evans.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy.

He continued to enjoy reading and researching his passion for knowledge until God took him home. He was a generous and caring person and will be missed by all his family and friends.

He leaves his father, Robert Evans of Florida; his mother, June Evans; brother, Daniel Evans and niece, Caitlin Evans, all of Hubbard.

A celebration in honor of his memory will be held at a later date.

