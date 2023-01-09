HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Dutting, age 86, of Hubbard, formerly of Girard, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

John was born May 5, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walter L. and Elsie M. Jones Dutting.

He was a 1955 graduate of North High School and a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed hunting, camping, walking in the woods, working in his shed and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

John was an overhead crane operator, welder and forklift driver for Syro Steel and later Trinity Industries in Girard, retiring after 32 years of service.

Besides his wife, the former Marna J. Luzier, whom he married August 22, 1959, John will be missed by his children, Tamara L. Dutting-Campbell of Youngstown, Ohio, Theresa “Ree” L. Dutting-Munnell of Gustavus, Ohio, Tracy L. (David) Dutting-Kane of Hubbard, Ohio, Toni “Bones” L. (Charles) Dutting-Jenkins of Springfield, Ohio and John P. (Amanda) Dutting II of Girard, Ohio; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Jones of Hubbard, Ohio and George W. (Ann) Dutting of South Bend, Indiana.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Clara A. Capezzuto and Mary E. Dutting; brothers, Walter Dutting, Thomas Dutting and James Dutting; grandson, Terry Campbell and two sons-in-law, Terry Campbell and David Munnell.

There are no calling hours or services.

