HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Kanetsky, age 70, of Hubbard passed away at home on Monday, August 22, 2022.

John was born July 11, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Albert & Mary (Martinko) Kanetsky.

He was a 1970 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Throughout his life, he was a drywall extraordinaire. He also worked for Martin Heating and was the owner and operator of ReBox Services. John was an expert handyman and could fix anything.

He was a Hubbard youth baseball and football coach and enjoyed Hubbard Athletics, especially watching his nephews.

John was a super fan of NASCAR, particularly Ryan Blaney and loved to play Keno and the Ohio Lottery.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory: his brothers, Martin (Mary Ann) Kanetsky of Hubbard, Joseph Kanetsky of Breckenridge, Colorado and his sister-in-law, Setsuko Kanetsky of Rocky River, Ohio; 11 nieces and nephews, Michael (Cheryl) Kanetsky, Cathy (Eric) Pfaff, Tanya (Tom) Purdy, Nancy (Brian) Merritt, Jen (Tom) Watson, Jason Budd, Matt (Erika) Kanetsky, Marty (Heather) Kanetsky, Marc (Kara) Kanetsky, Liz Kanetsky, and Andy Kanetsky and 15 great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kandy Budd and brother, Albert “Junie” Kanetsky.

A memorial service will be held for John and his sister Kandy Budd at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday September 25, 2022 at Harding Park, 249 Roosevelt Drive, Hubbard, in Pavilion # 3.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home

