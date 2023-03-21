YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. McGuire, age 67 of Youngstown, passed away at home on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

John was born December 21, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Kenneth, Sr. and Mary Cambridge McGuire.

He was a truck driver for Kuntz Trucking and later drove for Spartan Painting Company in Hubbard.

John was a member of the former Free Gospel Church of Youngstown, Ohio.

John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his siblings: brothers, Kenneth McGuire, Jr., Gary McGuire, Thomas McGuire and Herb McGuire and sisters, Barbara Smith and Elizabeth Betty (Lawrence) McGray and several nieces and nephews, all of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Cindy Ann McGuire; brother, Robert McGuire, Sr.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Riley and nephew, Brandon McGuire.

There will be services held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 25, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

John will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery with full military honors.

