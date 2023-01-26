HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton.

He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School.

For many years John was an agent for Prudential Insurance.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II.

He enjoyed woodworking, reading and spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Margaret C. Scheckelhoff, whom he married December 2, 1950, passed away June 22, 2002.

He is survived by his children, Daniel L. Benton of Hubbard, John F. (Sonja) Benton of Hubbard, James D. (Gigi) Benton of Hubbard and Mary A. (Kenny) Smith of Sharon, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Michael T. Benton, Sr.; daughter, Kathleen Ann Toke; brothers, Charles Benton and Foster Benton and sister, Mary Lynn Cuprik.

There will be services held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

John will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carl A. Nunziato VA Clinic, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 or Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Youngstown, OH 44512.

