John D. Bancroft, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Bancroft, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

John was born May 22, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles D. and Mabel R. McGinnis Bancroft.

He was a 1979 graduate of Hubbard High School and a later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

He was a plant manager at the former Acheson Colloids, later a purchaser for Gasser Chair and most recently a senior information technology manager at Tru Cut, Inc.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center Vienna Campus, where he was on the media presentation team at both Coitsville and Vienna Campuses for over 20 years.

John enjoyed traveling, knife collecting, woodworking and loved spending time with his family.

John will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Lora Lynette Williams, whom he married June 30, 1984 and his daughters, Amanda Elizabeth (Daniel) Parson of Howland, Ohio, Rachel Lynette (Joseph, Jr.) Waltemire of Hinesburg, Vermont and Natalie Ruth Bancroft of Hubbard. He also leaves his brothers, Tim (Cydnee) Bancroft of Canton, Ohio and Tom Bancroft of Eaton Rapids, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center Vienna Campus, 5000 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio.

The family strongly requests that visitors wear a mask.

John will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Victory Christian Center, 5000 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

