HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Mackey departed this life peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

John was born August 31, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of John and Lina Juslin Mackey.

He was a 1963 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Kent State University.

John was an Army veteran serving his country honorably in Vietnam from 1966-1967.

John worked for the Erie Lackawana Railroad for two years and later worked as an electrician for Packard Electric/Delphi Automotives retiring in 2006 after 37 years of service.

He was a member of Hubbard First Presbyterian Church, Hubbard Community Fund, the American Legion of Hubbard and was a former Mason.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved attending school programs and sporting events of his twin grandsons, Christopher and Nikolas Kyprianou, who were the pride and joy and love of his life.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife the former Joyce Hungerford; a daughter, Shari Kyprianou and her husband, George and beloved grandsons, Christopher and Nikolas, of Austintown. He also leaves his sister, Ruth Mackey of Cleveland; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Hungerford; nephew, James Hungerford of Girard and a niece, Kristen Webb, her husband ,Jesse and their son, Jack, of Cincinnati.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, George and Isabelle Hungerford; a brother, Arne and brother-in-law, James Hungerford.

There will be a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A special thank you to Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman for the wonderful care given to John.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Hubbard First Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

John will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

