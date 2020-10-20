John A. Kelver, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Kelver, age 74, of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

John was born June 13, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas a son of George and Eleanor Johnston Kelver.

He was an avid scuba diver, a certified chef, enjoyed building and painting models, off roading in his Land Rover and most of all loved spending time with his family.

John was a chef for various restaurants and later was a stay at home dad.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, Dr. Marylou Kelver Wittenauer whom he married November 11, 1991; his children, Christina Kelver of Mannford, Oklahoma, Gwen Rosenthal (Jeff Eberle) of Washington, Michigan, Bryn E. Kelver of Lexington, Kentucky and Jenna L. Kelver of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Anthony Kelver.

There will be services held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

John will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

