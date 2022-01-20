HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joel “Tom” Thomas Sabella, age 69 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Sabella.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Pomponio Sabella; his son, Anthony “Tony” Sabella; grandson, Jake Double; his mother, Nancy Venditti Sabella of Hubbard, Ohio and three brothers, Mark (Jean) Sabella of Olean, New York, James (Sherry) Sabella of Springfield, Missouri and Randy (Dorey) Sabella of New Field, New Jersey.

Tom was born at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1952.

He was raised in Hubbard, Ohio, and graduated from Hubbard High School in 1970.

He was a teacher at Trumbull County Joint Vocational School while maintaining a successful music career for 22 years. He went on to start his own recording studio, record label, publishing company and established the Penn-Ohio Christian Arts Council to unite and promote Christian music in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio. He also wrote a book titled: Don’t Get Taken-Take Control.

As an educator, Tom was a pioneer in creating curriculum in the world of marketing and performing arts for high school students. His curriculum provided internship opportunities for his students, the first of its kind.

In 2004, Tom and his wife Patty moved to Nashville to be closer to the music scene where Tom has met and served people from all facets of the music industry. One of the greatest highlights of Tom’s career has been the opportunity to interview and work with some of the greats in the industry including John Schindler, Tony Brown, Marc Jordan, Phil Keaggy, The Imperials, Joe Moscheo, James Burton, Joe Guercio and The Stamps Quartet.

In 2009 Tom founded The Business Side of Music podcast. The Business Side of Music is a weekly podcast focusing on all aspects of the music industry. Tom started the podcast because he wanted to encourage people in all things music, while educating them on the pitfalls within the music industry.

Tom also loved sprint car racing and for many years was a member of a pit crew of late model race cars.

Tom will be missed by his many friends around the country, as well as his family members.

His final resting place will be at the Hubbard Union Cemetery, Hubbard, Ohio.

Memorial services for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Memorial services for family and friends will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.