HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne M. Meckler, age 80, of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Liberty Healthcare.

Joanne was born August 17, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Ann Tankiewicz Mittal.

She was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School.

Joanne was a bank teller for many years at Mahoning, Sky and Huntington Banks, retiring in 2007.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.



Her husband, Harold Meckler, whom she married February 14, 1968, passed away December 28, 1996.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed her son, Cordell (Cindy) Meckler of Hubbard and grandson, Henry Meckler. She also leaves her brothers, Robert (Lynette) Mittal of Clark, Pennsylvania and Richard (Shelia) Mittal of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, her twin, John Mittal and Greg Mittal.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

Joanne will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne’s memory to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

