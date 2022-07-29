HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne I. Madeline, age 71 of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Joanne was born July 14, 1951 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Adam and Mabel Conway Harvey.

She was a 1969 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She worked at Packard Electric, which later became Delphi Electric, for 32 years retiring in 2001.

She was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church in Hubbard.

Joanne enjoyed bowling, animals especially cats and dogs, was very health conscious and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, Thomas J. Madeline whom she married June 15, 1990; her children, Amy (JD) Hartwell of Lewis Center, Ohio, Lori Madeline of Atlanta, Georgia, Kevin (Lindsey) Harvey of Stow, Ohio and Thomas J. (Jennifer) Madeline, Jr. of Arrington, Tennessee and nine grandchildren, Abbey, Eddie, Gabrielle, Jude, Lali, Maya, Willow, Scarlett and Santina.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be a Memorial Service held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Covenant Life Fellowship Church, 5900 West Liberty Street in Hubbard, with Pastor Eric Diehl officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne’s memory to American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle to share memories and condolences

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Joanne I. Madeline, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.