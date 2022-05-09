HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Bell, age 88, of Hubbard passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Joan was born September 16, 1933 in Mayport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles Donald and Emma Catherine Huber Himes.

She was a housekeeper for the Anthony Cafaro family for 32 years retiring in 2008.

Joan was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She enjoyed reading, car rides, root beer floats, camping and visiting Cook Forest. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Lloyd W. Bell, whom she married April 4, 1951, passed away July 5, 1972.

Joan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Lloyd (Deb) Bell of Hubbard, Patricia Kruest of Hubbard, Carol (Glenn) Clark of Hubbard, David Bell of Youngstown, Ronald (Kathy) Bell of Hubbard, Donna (William) Bell-Pugh of Hubbard, Laura Jean (David) Root of Mercer, Lisa (Mark) Ryser of Hubbard and Gary Bell of Hubbard, 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings, William (Linda) Himes of Clarion, Pennsylvania, Donald Himes of Strattanville, Pennsylvania, Charles (Bonnie) Himes of Strattanville, Pennsylvania, Ellen Daugherty of Clarion, Pennsylvania, Pearl (Pete) Coppini of Caledonia, New York, Deb (Tim) Guntrum of Clarion, Pennsylvania and Shirley Marshall of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Jeffrey Bell; grandson, David Bell; sister, Mary Collins; son-in-law, Gerald Kruest and daughter-in-law, Tracey Bell.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Joan will be laid to rest at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, or Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church Fire Restoration Fund, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

