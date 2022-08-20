HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Gibson, age 87, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Joan was born April 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond D. and Louise Heckathorn Hettrick.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Joan was an administrative assistant for over 25 years at Wellman Insurance Agency and later worked in home health care.

Joan was a dedicated and very active member of Coalburg United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

She was a member of Hubbard VFW Ladies Auxiliary, former secretary for Hubbard Historical Society and volunteered for over 40 years at the former Northside Hospital. She also enjoyed her monthly family dinners, going to casinos and was an avid reader.

Her first husband, Richard Frank, died in 1978.

Joan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her second husband, Robert Gibson, whom she married in 1979; her son, David A. (Sandra) Frank of Hubbard and two step-grandchildren, Melissa Kooser, Megan Lauer (Luke Black) and stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason, Olivia, Bo and Josey. She also leaves her siblings, William Hettrick of Florida, Norman (Linda) Hettrick of Hubbard, Ohio, Robert Hettrick of Colorado, Laverne Hettrick of Hubbard, Ohio and Betty (Dennis) Johnson of Brookfield, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband; her brother, Eddie Hettrick and her sister, Nancy Hettrick.

There are no calling hours or services.

Joan will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan to Coalburg United Methodist Church, 1906 Wick Campbell Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

