Jessie A. Narkum, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessie A. Narkum, age 24, of Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at The Cleveland Clinic.

Jessie was born June 6, 1997 in Youngstown a daughter of Paul and Susan K. Mounts Narkum.

She was a 2015 graduate of Hubbard High School and was currently attending Kent State University.

Jessie enjoyed fashion and make-up, sunflowers and the Fall season, country line dancing, teaching, American Sign Language and was a sassy young lady who always had a smile on her face.

She was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

Jessie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her parents, Paul and Susan Narkum of Hubbard, Ohio; her fiancé, Roman Malczewski of Toledo, Ohio and grandparents Don and Jessie Gail Mounts of Hubbard, Ohio. She also leaves her siblings, Paul Narkum (fiancée, Stacie Mann) of Boardman, Ohio, Nicholas (Caitlyn) Narkum of Austintown, Ohio and Grace Narkum of Hubbard, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ann Narkum and uncle, William Narkum.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

There will be services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jessie’s memory to Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Foundation, 10908 South Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT 84095.

